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Only in Kolkata!

By the late 18th century, Chinese traders, tanners and shoemakers started pouring into Kolkata, which birthed Indian-Chinese cuisine in Chinatowns at Tiretta Bazaar and later, Tangra.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 21:48 IST
lifestyleKolkataFoodSpecials

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