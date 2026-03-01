Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Peranakan in a bowl

From staple dishes served in generational eateries, to modern kitchens reinventing Peranakan heritage, here are some picks from Old Phuket Town’s deeply historical yet ever-evolving food scene
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 00:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 00:27 IST
FoodSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us