<p>Once the nucleus of a tin-mining boom, Old Phuket Town is a living museum of cultural crosscurrents—most notably its Chinese-Hokkien roots, layered with Southern Thai flavours. You see this history in pastel Sino-Portuguese shophouses, and you taste it in bowls of noodles dark with soy, turmeric perfumed coconut curries, and stir-fries punched up with shrimp paste and bitter greens.</p>.<p>Many of the town’s signature flavours have been cooked the same way decades—sometimes over a century—by families who arrived from Fujian, married into Malay households, and adapted their food to the southern Thai pantry, giving rise to a distinctive Peranakan identity.</p>.Root for galangal.<p>From staple dishes served in generational eateries, to modern kitchens reinventing Peranakan heritage, here are some picks from Old Phuket Town’s deeply historical yet ever-evolving food scene:</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Hokkien and Peranakan staples</p>.<p>Mee Hoon Pad Hokkien is arguably the Old Town’s most emblematic plate: thick, chewy wheat-and-egg noodles stir-fried in a dark, soy-forward sauce with seafood, pork, fish balls, greens, and a fried egg, often finished with crackling pork fat, and sometimes a dash of pig blood. You’ll find a time-capsule version at Lock Tien, one of the last open-air kopitiams in town— less a restaurant than a communal food court that has resisted the pressures of modernisation. Alternatively, at 1000009 Thai Noodle Restaurant, noodles are treated as a kind of DIY craft, allowing diners to tailor bowls from a menu of noodle styles, slow-simmered broths, and proteins.</p>.<p>Another pillar of Peranakan cooking is Kaeng Pu Bai Cha Plu: fresh crab meat enriched with coconut milk and aromatics like galangal and kefir lime rather than the aggressive heat often associated with Thai food elsewhere. The sweetness from fresh crab and depth from slow cooking is championed and cooked to perfection at Raya Restaurant, in a century-old Sino-Portuguese mansion, run by three generations of women.</p>.<p>Mu Hong (slow-braised pork belly with pepper and garlic) is where the heat starts to pick up slightly. Thick slabs of pork belly arrive lacquered in a dark, glossy gravy, the meat spoon-tender from hours of gentle braising. Crushed garlic and black pepper announce themselves immediately on the nose. At One Chun Café & Restaurant, this Southern Thai dish is cooked the way many Phuket families remember from childhood.</p>.<p>Alongside these classics are dishes that appear humble but carry deep nostalgia. Look for Krapow Pla (fish stomach soup), prized for its gelatinous texture and comforting depth, and Pad Sataw (fried stink beans), whose sharp bitterness is softened with shrimp paste and chilies. One Chun Café & Restaurant excels at this everyday canon. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Cocktails and beer</p>.<p>Craft cocktails in Phuket Old Town tend to favour bitterness, spice, and spirits with weight. Black pepper, herbs and smoke mirror the flavours found on the plate. That philosophy comes through most clearly at Coolie's Club, where cocktails reference the town’s working-class past with unusual precision. Drinks like Miner’s Whisper, a wood-smoked Negroni opens with a curl of smoke; while the Spicy Maria is built on tequila with lime, Thai herbs, and chilli rising on the nose.</p>.<p>The growing interest in craft beer has shifted drinking culture away from the popular mass-market Thai lagers of Chang and Singha toward more expressive styles. That range is best explored at CRAFTs & Co., where the bar stocks more than 80 craft beers, including local Thai options like Chalawan Pale Ale from Full Moon Brew Works and the Railay Weisse by Croman, inside a heritage shophouse.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Time for desserts</p>.<p>Dessert in Old Phuket Town is about small, satisfying pleasures—often enjoyed between meals as an excuse to linger a little longer in the heat. Even ice cream here carries a sense of place. At Tory’s Ice Cream, flavours like black sesame and Phuket pineapple have become a rite of passage while wandering the candy-coloured lanes of Soi Rommanee. Another item has achieved cult status: the burnt butter toast at Phuketique. A thick slab of brioche is cooked in caramelised butter until crisp on the outside and plush within, then topped with ice cream. Its sweet-savoury indulgence is unapologetically rich, and well worth the extra calories.</p>.<p>For something closer to traditional Chinese-Phuket sweets, old-style bakeries line their shelves with Tao Sor—flaky pastries filled with mung bean, purple sweet potato or yam (oh-nee ginkgo) pastes. There is also Mua Lao, a dense, labour-intensive sesame sweet traditionally made for weddings and religious offerings, and Pang Pia, sometimes called “mother’s dessert,” long associated with postpartum nourishment. Locals will tell you the best way to eat it is to pierce the pastry, drop an egg inside, then fry or bake it until the filling turns rich and savoury-sweet. You may also spot Kong Taeng, an old-school peanut-based confectionery snack. One of the best places to explore this Teochew-and Hokkien-influenced lineage is Keng-Tin, a long-running sweet shop where recipes straddle generations.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Smell the coffee</p>.<p>Coffee culture, too, skews equally traditional. Order Kopi O (Thai-style strong black coffee) and you may find it whisked with a raw egg, creating a surprisingly silky texture once hot coffee and condensed milk are stirred through. It’s often paired with Pa Tong Go—fried dough sticks, crisp outside and airy within—meant for dunking. This combination, halfway between breakfast and dessert, is best experienced at morning kopitiams or coffee houses scattered around the Old Town, such as Kopi de Phuket and Kopitiam by Wilai.</p>