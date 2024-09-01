‘Pho’rever love for Asian fare

For over a decade and a half, Joonie Tan has embraced Bengaluru as her home, yet she often finds herself yearning for the authentic tastes of her native Malaysia, particularly the beloved Nasi Lemak. “Everyone I talked to in Bengaluru or who knows that I’m Malaysian would tell me about their love for the cuisine,” she confides. This enthusiasm for Malaysian food among the locals motivated her to establish Kopitiam Lah, a restaurant aimed at filling the void of a dedicated Malaysian eatery in the city. While Japanese, Chinese and Thai cuisines have long dominated Bengaluru’s culinary landscape, lesser-known Asian cuisines such as Cambodian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Korean, and Burmese have carved out their niches, offering a delicious glimpse into the diverse flavours of Asia.