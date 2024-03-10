Progressive & deconstructed

Asked about his thoughts on AI entering the food arena, Gaggan quips “That will be the end of humanity.” But he still has dreams… dreams of being the best in the world. “I want to go where no Indian or Asian chef has gone.” His passion is contagious, and one is tempted to ask if there’s any pressure in Gaggan’s kitchen. He replies, “no pressure. It’s about being consistent. I’m a chill guy. But it’s super busy. There is intensity. It’s a circus, chaos, energy.” Despite a surge of trends like ‘farm to fork’, ‘nose to tail’, and ‘whole food, plant-based,’ one trend that irks him the most is veganism and mock meat. “Why do you need a vegan chicken nugget? Why can’t you eat medu vada?” he counters sarcastically. When asked about his favourite ingredient, pat came the reply, “I want to cook with just salt. I like chilli and citrus. With these three ingredients, you can make anything. I want to use cumin. I want to use basic things. I don’t want to have a menu. What I don’t like is sugar. The problem with India is that they love sugar. We are what we eat,” he sums up.