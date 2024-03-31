Raise the steam for idlis!

This fermented by-product of rice and lentils, known as idli, offers a nutritious meal that aids in the easy absorption of essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and calcium. Idlis are heart-friendly and easily digestible, making them ideal for patients and health-conscious individuals. However, despite its nutritional benefits, convincing children to enjoy this healthy yet bland food for breakfast can be a challenge, especially when served with traditional accompaniments like sambar and chutney.