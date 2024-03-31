Raise the steam for idlis!

This fermented by-product of rice and lentils, known as idli, offers a nutritious meal that aids in the easy absorption of essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and calcium. Idlis are heart-friendly and easily digestible, making them ideal for patients and health-conscious individuals. However, despite its nutritional benefits, convincing children to enjoy this healthy yet bland food for breakfast can be a challenge, especially when served with traditional accompaniments like sambar and chutney.
The basic idli batter recipe is refreshingly simple, requiring just two ingredients — parboiled rice and urad dal (black gram dehusked) in a 3:1 ratio. After soaking them for 4 to 5 hours, grind them into a smooth paste and let it ferment overnight. The fermented batter should be thick yet of pouring consistency. Pour the batter into greased moulds and steam for ten to twelve minutes.
Once you have your idli batter ready, it’s time to unleash your creativity! In the world of culinary experimentation, amusing food innovations often steal the show and capture hearts. This World Idli Day, let your imagination run wild and embark on a flavourful journey of idli innovation.
Fried idli salad: Cut the idlis into pieces, coat them in olive oil and seasonings, then fry or bake them. Add them to a salad bowl of sprouts, freshly cut leaves, and vegetables, and sprinkle chaat masala for a flavourful twist.
Spicy gunpowder idli salad: Slice the idlis into bite-sized pieces, coat them with fiery gunpowder (milagai podi), and toss in your favourite salad ingredients to create a healthy-spicy fusion mix.
Chocolate chips idli: Sprinkle chocolate chips into the idli batter before steaming them for a chocolatey delight. Arrange the chocolate chips on top of the batter for a playful pattern that melts into gooey goodness.
Idli on a stick: Use popsicle moulds to create idlis on sticks for a fun and hands-free breakfast experience that kids will love.
Temple idli: Make oversized and heavyweight idlis like the Kanchipuram idlis that measure one foot in length and weigh up to two to two and a half kg. You can use different leaf moulds like jackfruit leaves and screwpine leaves to prepare miniature versions at home.
Black idli: Add a pinch of edible charcoal to the idli batter for a striking black hue that will intrigue and delight your family and guests.
Stuffed idli: Fill idli moulds with a layer of your favourite filling between two layers of batter for a surprising and flavourful twist on traditional idlis.