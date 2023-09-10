Samosas and the king of cockroaches

Written in Persian and Urdu prose using the Naskh script, and containing hundreds of recipes, the book has paintings that illustrate various stages of cooking and eating. The ingredients listed in the recipes often include rare and expensive materials from the Indian subcontinent and beyond — ambergris, saffron, musk, camphor, spikenard, and sandal, indicating that the book was created for royals and people with the means to acquire these materials. Many of the recipes are for dishes that continue to be consumed in India to this day — daal, poori, chapati, khichri, samosas, a variety of elaborate sharbats, shorba, kebabs, lassi, raita, kofta and karhi (or kadhi). Many of these recipes and their ingredients have Persian origins, indicative of the cultural intermingling ushered in by the Sultans, and later, the Mughals. The format of the manuscript and drawing style are also possibly inspired by similar recipe collections from the Persian court. However, as scholars have noted, the style of the drawings becomes increasingly more Indian as one progresses through the book. The book opens with a dedication to an unexpected creature — one that continues to inhabit kitchens and homes even today — “King of cockroaches! Please do not eat this, my offering to the culinary world — recipes of cooking food, sweetmeats, fish and the manufacture of rose-water perfumes.”