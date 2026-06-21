Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Savoury curries, biryanis and desserts: Joys of jackfruit

Raw jackfruit is used in Thai dishes such as Pad Prik King, where shredded raw jackfruit is stir-fried in a flavourful Thai red curry paste, ginger and kaffir lime leaves.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Jackfruit salad

Jackfruit salad

Credit: iStock Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 20:43 IST
lifestyleFoodFeaturesPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us