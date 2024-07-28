Shaken & stirred

Back in India, the story is similar...

India’s cocktail culture has grown exponentially and a well-travelled, discerning audience mimics many of the international trends. As Indian bars and talent are now competing on an international level, leveraging homegrown ingredients and flavours has immense potential to give Indian cities a distinct place in Asia’s cocktail circuit along with cities like Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok. Hyperlocalisation of ingredients is a trend that has gained significant traction in the Indian mixology scene over the last few years.

At Copitas Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru (Ranked#4 on India’s Top 30 Bars for 2023), bar manager Jonas Vittur believes that beyond the ecological benefits, embracing hyperlocal ingredients elevates product freshness and quality, fostering a stronger bond between consumers and their local ecosystems. This conscientious approach reflects a collective effort to reshape consumption patterns, addressing global environmental challenges through thoughtful choices at the community level. “While achieving 100% sustainability in bars may seem elusive, the journey towards this goal remains crucial. Like perfection, sustainability is an ongoing journey, and will never be a fixed destination.” He adds, “we are witnessing this trend take shape within the beer industry as well, with the launch of several unique ‘Indianised’ beers. For example, kokum is growing in popularity as a flavour and the Kimaya Brewing Company in Pune offers a kokum cider. Additionally, Terra Mayaa, a microbrewery in Guwahati, has created a Mango Ale called Aamras. Even homegrown spirit brands are creating Indian-inspired cocktails. One example is Hapusa’s Himalayan Negroni, which incorporates the Himalayan Sichuan Pepper that plays to the Himalayan roots of the brand,” says Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30 Best Bars India.

“By using seasonal produce, we’re able to craft out cocktails that champion fresh ingredients. Using hyperlocal ingredients is also a push on the sustainability front — it’s a holistic approach that encompasses sourcing, production, and consumption. For instance, sourcing ingredients from nearby farmers, foragers, and artisans

reduces transportation emissions and supports local economies,” adds Manoj Singh Rawat, the head mixologist at Mehico and Sorano, Kolkata.

It’s also interesting to see the innovation that stems from these ingredients. The Dona Perfecta from Mehico uses locally sourced pomelo and pink guava, while the Mind of Coconut at Sorano has locally sourced pineapple and coconut. “In addition to these, we also feature flowers from the region, like Shuili and Hibiscus in various cocktails. To add to that, it’s a way for us to educate guests on the ingredients in the drinks — through various aspects of menu storytelling, or garnishes — it creates an engaging and immersive experience, central to the ingredients,” says Rawat.