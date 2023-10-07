Sunny side up!

Eggs are nutritious and healthy. It’s good to include them in your diet. Be it boiled or scrambled, eggs are quite simple to cook too. Every State has a favourite way to prepare them, be it Tamil Nadu’s muttai fry or Punjab’s tariwali egg curry. Home chef Dinesh Tripathi reminisces rather fondly of an interesting recipe he had eaten in a world food fair called Kosua ne Meko that’s prepared with hard-boiled eggs. “It is a Ghanian preparation that’s a popular street snack,” he said. A hard-boiled egg is split sightly down in the middle and filled with tomato relish. “I had never eaten anything like that and I begged the chef to give me the recipe.” Ripe tomatoes, red onions, and chiliies are used to make the relish which is then carefully stuffed into the hard-boiled eggs. “They are a great way to eat hard-boiled eggs.”
A preparation that’s simple yet flavourful is the egg burji which is a hearty accompaniment for chapatis or bread. Homemaker Samruddhi Rao swears by the versatility of the dish. “I make chapati rolls with egg burji for my daughter’s lunch box,” she said. “The days I send chapati rolls, the box comes back home clean!” Often, she boils some eggs and refrigerates them. “On the days my daughter has to go for tuition after school, I send her hard-boiled eggs because she can quicky recharge herself.”
Software engineer Akarsh Singh lives along with two other roommates in a three-bedroom apartment. Since the kitchen is shared by the roommates and he has no patience for cooking, Akarsh looks for easy recipes. “I quickly make a vegetable-quinoa salad and add one or two hard-boiled eggs in it,” he said. “But my favourite is poached eggs. I have mastered the way to make perfect poached eggs and now my roommates look forward to it.” On an occasional weekend, he prepares noodle soup with poached eggs. “It is delicious!”
Most egg aficionados know the importance of a well-seasoned skillet to make omelets. Dinesh has a skillet in which he only makes omelets. “I wash the skillet with plain water and don’t use soap. Be it a plain omelet or a fancy stuffed one, I love eating one on the weekends.”
What are the healthy ways to cook eggs? According to Dinesh, boiling, poaching and scrambling are three healthy ways to cook eggs. “For those who prefer runny eggs, fried egg will be the perfect topping on bread toast.”
Samruddhi prefers to eat eggs twice a week. “I try to restrict my consumption to 2-3 eggs a week but occasionally, when I make egg curry, I can’t resist eating them.” According to her, different cooking processes can affect the amount of glycotoxin in eggs. Different preparations can also affect how the body digests the proteins and other nutrients in eggs. “Cooking at low heat using healthy, plant-derived oils is the best way to preserve the nutrients in eggs when cooking them,” she said.