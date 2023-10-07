Sunny side up!

Eggs are nutritious and healthy. It’s good to include them in your diet. Be it boiled or scrambled, eggs are quite simple to cook too. Every State has a favourite way to prepare them, be it Tamil Nadu’s muttai fry or Punjab’s tariwali egg curry. Home chef Dinesh Tripathi reminisces rather fondly of an interesting recipe he had eaten in a world food fair called Kosua ne Meko that’s prepared with hard-boiled eggs. “It is a Ghanian preparation that’s a popular street snack,” he said. A hard-boiled egg is split sightly down in the middle and filled with tomato relish. “I had never eaten anything like that and I begged the chef to give me the recipe.” Ripe tomatoes, red onions, and chiliies are used to make the relish which is then carefully stuffed into the hard-boiled eggs. “They are a great way to eat hard-boiled eggs.”