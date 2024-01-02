Sushi gets a sweet twist with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Kapoor is best known for Khana Khazana, the longest running show of its kind in Asia.

As for the humble sushi, it has received an Indian twist ever since the dish became popular in the subcontinent.

On International Sushi Day, which falls on June 18, The Hindu reported that several local iterations are in the works including achari sushi, paneer tikka sushi, and Jain sushi.

South China Morning Post also did a spread on the Indian take on sushis, which involve pakoda (fritter) sushis, cottage cheese sushis, and even butter chicken sushi.

Sushi is typically made with vinegared rice with some sugar and salt and other ingredients such as raw seafood, and even vegetables. However, India has assimilated the dish into its palate, leading to the birth of items like tandoori sushi.

Food caterers Cauldron Sisters, based out of Jaipur, reportedly see tandoori sushi as one of their more popular choices.

Back in 2021, comedian Gaurav Kapoor had warned that Delhi's Vikaspuri would come up with a tandoori version of sushis, which eventually came true, as one chef took it upon himself to make this dish.

With rice as a key ingredient, Indians have been trying out creative experiments on the Japanese sushi, with one creator stuffing the sushi with vegetables and serving it on a bed of hot lentils, resulting in one of India's biggest comfort foods - dal chawal (rice and lentils).