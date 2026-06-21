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Homelifestylefood and drink

Sweet tidings: It’s feast season!

As Goa gears up for the São João celebrations, which also mark the beginning of the monsoon, Raul Dias takes a look at the region's lesser-known sweets associated with this time of the year
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:39 IST
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Patoleo, a steamed sweet made with rice flour and jaggery.

Patoleo, a steamed sweet made with rice flour and jaggery.

Muttleo, delicate karanji-adjacent crescent-shaped pastries.

Muttleo, delicate karanji-adjacent crescent-shaped pastries.

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Published 20 June 2026, 20:39 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecial

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