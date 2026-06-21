Sweet tidings: It’s feast season in Goa!

<p>Every year, as the monsoon settles over Goa and feast season approaches, certain smells return with remarkable clarity. The pungent aroma of jackfruit steaming in rice batter. Turmeric leaves releasing their perfume over bubbling pots. Coconut and jaggery slowly coming together over a patient flame. Long before I learnt to write about food, these were the fragrances that announced celebration.</p>.<p>My earliest encounters with Goa’s festive sweets came through the hands of my indulgent grand aunts, whose kitchens seemed permanently occupied during feast season. They worked without recipes, measuring by instinct and experience, producing sweets that appeared only at specific times of the year. Through them, I discovered that every feast had its own flavour, every sweet its own story and every season its own rituals.</p>.<p><strong>When festivities begin</strong></p>.<p>The festive cycle begins with São João, celebrated on June 24 in honour of St John the Baptist. Marking the arrival of the monsoon, the feast is known for flower crowns, music and the joyful tradition of diving into wells. For me, the feast of São João was announced by the appearance of jackfruit in every conceivable form.</p>.<p>Among the treats I awaited most were donos, also known as mandos, soft dumplings made from ripe jackfruit pulp, rice flour, coconut and jaggery. Steamed until tender, they captured the essence of the season. Their funky fragrance filled the kitchen long before they reached the table, and the first bite delivered the sweetness of the world’s largest fruit at its peak. Jackfruit was abundant during the monsoon months, and donos were rarely prepared in small quantities.</p>.<p>Platters travelled between homes, accompanied by gossip and the steady rhythm of rain outside. Looking back, they remain among the most evocative expressions of Goa’s seasonal cooking.</p>.<p><strong>Wrapped in faith</strong></p>.<p>By August, attention turned to the Feast of the Assumption on August 15, one of Goa’s most significant religious celebrations. For many families, the feast is inseparable from patoleo, those steamed turmeric-leaf parcels that are filled with grated coconut and jaggery.</p>.<p>Part of their appeal lies in the ritual itself. The leaves are folded carefully around the filling and steamed until their distinctive aroma permeates every layer. Unwrapping a patoleo is an experience in itself, releasing a fragrance that speaks of rain-fed fields and generations of tradition.</p>.<p>The feast tables of my childhood also featured muttleo, delicate karanji-adjacent, crescent-shaped pastries stuffed with coconut, jaggery and, occasionally, toasted sesame seeds.</p>.<p>Fried until golden and scented with cardamom, they arrived in generous batches and disappeared with remarkable speed.</p>.<p>The season often brought another cherished tradition: the son-in-law feast. It was during one such celebration that I first encountered jacadá, a glossy confection of coconut and cashews that’s cooked slowly over a steady flame.</p>.<p>The sweet lacked the fame of bebinca and dodol, yet its chewy texture and nutty flavour gave the confection a character that’s entirely its own.</p>.<p><strong>Hidden treasures</strong></p>.<p>Some of Goa’s most intriguing sweets occupy a curious place in the culinary repertoire. They are prepared for special occasions and increasingly difficult to find outside family kitchens.</p>.<p>One such sweet is figadá, made with dried figs, crushed almonds and reduced milk. Rich and distinctive, it hints at the trading influences that shaped Goa’s food culture over centuries. </p>.<p>Another is chunn, a dense sweet with notes of caramelised sugar and a slightly crumbly texture. It was never the most eye-catching item on the table, but appearances proved deceptive. Its satisfying depth ensured that it rarely lingered for long.</p>.<p>Then there were filos, delicate rice pancakes whose name derives from the Portuguese word for “threads”. Rolled around a filling of fresh coconut and jaggery, they offered a pleasing contrast to the richer sweets served during feast days. Watching them being made was part of the enjoyment; eating them completed the experience.</p>.<p>Among the rarest treats of all was toucinho do céu, the almond-rich cake whose name translates as “bacon from heaven”. Despite the title, there is no pork involved. Instead, ground almonds, sugar and golden egg yolks come together in a dense cake scented with lime zest.</p>.<p>Prepared only during important celebrations, its rich crumb seems to bridge continents and centuries. Reflecting the Portuguese influences that became woven into Goa’s culinary identity. Today, it is seldom seen, but its flavour remains unforgettable.</p>.<p><strong>Slow satisfaction</strong> </p>.<p>Traditional Goan halwa occupies a category of its own. Distinct from versions found elsewhere in India, it can be made from taro, cucumber or banana and requires patient cooking until it becomes glossy and almost translucent.</p>.<p>The banana variation remains my favourite. Prepared with jaggery and coconut milk, it possesses an earthy quality and a restrained sweetness that lingers gently. It taught me an important lesson about food: subtlety can be every bit as compelling as extravagance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These sweets may never enjoy the popularity accorded to Goa’s better-known desserts, yet they remain among the state’s most eloquent culinary expressions. As São João approaches each June and the Feast of the Assumption follows in August, I find myself thinking of those grand aunts once again. Of the sweets they indulged us with. There can be no greater inspiration than that — a cuisine carried forward by generations of quiet devotion.</p>