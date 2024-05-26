Nutrition: The dangers of oxalates

Nearly all plants contain oxalates, however some have extremely high and others very low concentrations. Foods derived from animals only contain traces. Beet greens, spinach, and Swiss chard are the top three vegetable “superfoods” that are rich in oxalate and might be harmful. Almonds are another high-oxalate food that you may easily 'overdose' on if you’re following a keto or paleo diet, which both tend to depend a lot on them or if you’re eating bread made with almond flour or drinking almond milk.