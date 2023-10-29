The pit feast

The ovens found at Pavlov VI and elsewhere consist of large pits dug into the ground and lined with stones. When it was time to cook a meal, hot coals were loaded into the oven to heat the stones. Meat was wrapped in leaves and placed on top of the ashes before the whole oven was covered with mud and the meat roasted slowly over many hours. But here’s where things take an interesting turn. The bones and other fragments found around the oven at Pavlov VI suggested that one of the last meals cooked in it was a woolly mammoth along with a few loaves of bread! Interestingly, we need not even go back so much in time to understand this unique, very basic cooking technique. For, to this very day, there are several cultures around the world that employ pit and earth ovens to cook up meals. Feasts large enough to feed an entire community. Thus, bringing together two very basic needs of every society: the need to feed and be fed and to be part of a gathering of fellow members.