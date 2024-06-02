The spice of Chettinad life

“Chettinad cuisine is known for its intense spiciness, due to which people tend to disregard it as a cuisine that consists of only spice and heat. A not-so-well-known fact is that the cuisine intriguingly incorporates cooling ingredients like coconut milk, yoghurt and fresh vegetables. These components provide a sophisticated flavour profile while taming the heat. “It is quite a misstatement if anyone refers to the cuisine as spicy,” said chef Manish T K, an assistant professor at the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal. “This cuisine uses coriander seeds instead of chilli, which is another unique yet significant aspect,” he adds. The heat, coolness, and depth of flavours come together to create a unique dining experience. Moreover, the strategic use of souring agents like tamarind, tomatoes, and citrus elements adds a refreshing tang and complexity to the dishes, making this cuisine a must-try. Additionally, the use of fresh herbs like curry leaves, cilantro, and mint makes it more refreshing and palate-friendly. This balance of flavours is a testament to the ingenuity of Chettinad cooks, who have mastered the art of combining seemingly disparate elements to create a truly unforgettable culinary experience.