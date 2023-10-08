The spirit is willing

At a recent bar takeover at ZLB23, Floreria Atlantico owner and celebrated mixologist of Latin America, Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni explained why it ranked 18th in The World’s 50 Best Bars. Tucked away behind his flower shop in Buenos Aires, the cocktail bar has unusual concoctions rooted in sustainability, indigenous ingredients and research into Argentina’s immigration history. Tato’s freewheeling chat with international spirits consultant Priyanka Blah delved into the resurgence of cocktail culture. “Whisky drinks will never leave. Highballs came back in fashion. It’s a great ingredient to play around with as every brand and spirit is different with a unique flavour profile. Whether using whisky or a particular brand, you need to understand what’s inside the bottle,” said Tato. Mixologist Neil Alexander who moved from Windmills Whitefield to Windmills USA emphasises on homemade infusions and bitters, though his mantra is “keep it simple”. In a place known for craft beers, his cocktails like Smoking Barrel and Whistlin Dixie are noted for their nuance, sophistication and finesse. For the Karnataka-themed restaurant Oota, he crafted special cocktails with native ingredients — from Sanikatta salt used as salt foam to local sugarcane for Mandya Sour. Total Environment Hospitality CEO Ajay Nagarajan explains how in a recent collab with Diageo, Windmills used Godawan Single Malt bourbon barrels and sherry casks for their Barrel Aged Stout and Barrel Aged Horchata White Stout to achieve really complex flavours.