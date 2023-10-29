The thrills & frills of dill

“It’s a known fact that the more a vegetable is cooked, the more its nutrients decrease. The same holds true for greens. But in the case of dill, you don’t have to cook it. Hence, it works perfectly well with cold cuisines like cold soups, salads and fermented foods,” he says and adds, “I particularly like using it with salt and sugar to cure salmon as dill is a great flavouring agent for any fish-based dish. The pairing of fish and dill is an ideal one, similar to the one of red meat, asparagus and baby carrots.” Some chefs like to tap into the flavour of the dill to balance a dish out. Says Souvik Banerjee, Executive Sou Chef of Long Boat Brewing Co., a brewery, “In nuchinunde (steamed dal dumplings), we use dill leaves to tone down the rawness of toor and moong dal while infusing a unique taste in the dish. For our cilantro-crusted fish, dill leaves are incorporated to diminish the fishy smell and lend an aromatic note to the sauce, resulting in a harmonious dish. In grilled prawns in chilli beans sauce, dill leaves play a crucial role in mitigating the strong seafood essence of tiger prawns. Their addition helps mellow down the overpowering aroma of the dish, thereby ensuring a more enjoyable dining experience for the guests.”