The Yoga Institute stresses on importance of sattvik diet

Mumbai: When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use; when diet is correct, medicine is of no need — as per a proverb in Ayurveda.

At a time when people are moving towards simple living as a health option, Yoga guru and researcher Dr Hansaji Yogendra is simplifying and explaining the concept of sattvik food as the best option and how ancient wisdom is the smart way to good health.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi following sattvik diet in the run up to the consecration of idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple at Ayodhya, a lot of interest has been generated about this ancient form of diet.

Dr Hansaji Yogendra, the Director of Mumbai-headquartered The Yoga Institute (TYI), who is the President of Indian Yoga Association (IYA), has come out with The Sattvik Kitchen, a unique book that talks about simple ancient food.