The Yoga Institute stresses on importance of sattvik diet

Mumbai: When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use; when diet is correct, medicine is of no need — as per a proverb in Ayurveda.
At a time when people are moving towards simple living as a health option, Yoga guru and researcher Dr Hansaji Yogendra is simplifying and explaining the concept of sattvik food as the best option and how ancient wisdom is the smart way to good health.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi following sattvik diet in the run up to the consecration of idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple at Ayodhya, a lot of interest has been generated about this ancient form of diet.
Dr Hansaji Yogendra, the Director of Mumbai-headquartered The Yoga Institute (TYI), who is the President of Indian Yoga Association (IYA), has come out with The Sattvik Kitchen, a unique book that talks about simple ancient food.
“Ayurvedic diet is a holistic approach to nutrition rooted in ancient Indian traditions. It emphasises the balance of all three doshas (vata, pitta and kapha) in one’s body to promote overall well being. Ayurvedic dietary principles involve consuming whole, unprocessed foods, focusing on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, and paying attention to individual constitution (prakriti) and imbalances (vikriti),” said Dr Hansaji Yogendra.
She also speaks of AGE, that is Advanced Glycation End Products - which lead to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, renal disease and neurodegenerative disease. AGEs are proteins or lipids that become glycated after exposure to sugars.
“In sattvik diet, fresh foods, lesser cooking time and low in AGEs, is advised. The formation of AGEs can be minimised by cooking with moist heat methods, such as steaming, roasting, boiling, stewing at lower temperature, for shorter periods,” she said.
On traditional cooking methods, the book dwells with hand pounding, parboiling, soaking, sprouting, fermentation, malting, puffing, boiling and also talks of poaching, grilling, stir-frying and roasting.
On hydration, she said: “In Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, hydration goes beyond water consumption, it involves selecting the right fluids and foods tailored to one’s unique constitution.”
Dr Hansaji Yogendra said that Ayurveda food is linked to sustainability. “Ayurveda promotes a diet that suits your geographical environment. This means choosing local produce and supporting farmers markets. Ayurveda advises eating homegrown fresh herbs. Ayurveda advises against the use of artificial flavourings and colours,” she said.