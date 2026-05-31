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Homelifestylefood and drink

Veg ramen, no fish broth, please!

While vegetarian substitutes are available, replicating the dish with the same precision is not easy.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:53 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 19:53 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecialsFeaturesRamen

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