Veg thali cost increases in January; non-veg thali rates fall

The cost of the veg thali increased due to a surge of 35% and 20% year-on-year in prices of onion and tomato. Meanwhile, the decline in the cost of the non-veg thali was due to a 26% fall in broiler prices in January, compared to the same month last year, amid higher production, the report stated.