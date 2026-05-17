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Homelifestylefood and drink

Waking up to stories of sustenance

The morning meal can mean many things, from sustenance to memory, and sharing. Priyadarshini Chatterjee narrates how breakfast has evolved over the decades and how it tells stories of cities and communities.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:21 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 20:21 IST
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