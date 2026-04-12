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Homelifestylefood and drink

Warming up to cold plates

This summer, upscale restaurants are experimenting with temperatures and crafting chilled bold-flavoured servings that are more than just salads.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 22:54 IST
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