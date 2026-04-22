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From Ralph Lauren's Bandhani-inspired skirt to Vetements' 'Iron Burnt' shirt: Why ultra-rich buy what others consider bizarre and 'garbage'

From unconventional fashion choices to almost-weird accessories, the bizarre choices boil down to the fact that ultra rich will buy whatever the luxury brands offer.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:05 IST
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Louis Vuitton Auto-Rickshaw Bag sells for Rs 35 lakh

Louis Vuitton Auto-Rickshaw Bag sells for Rs 35 lakh 

Credit: Instagram

Moschino Ink-Stained Shirt sells for Rs 50,000

Moschino Ink-Stained Shirt sells for Rs 50,000

Credit: Moschino

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Published 22 April 2026, 10:05 IST
lifestylefashionTrendingGucciluxuryRalph Laurenrich

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