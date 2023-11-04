Glitter right into the festive season

We could all use some brightness and cheer for the festive season. So, what are people coveting this year? Here’s a list of festive accessories which will bring you the joy and warmth for the festival. After all, the festivities is in the small details.
Clutch a sparkle
Glamorous and efficient, a clutch is that added sparkle for your outfit. Luminous clutches are trending for their sculptural allure. These metallic creations can hold essentials including phones and keys. Some clutches have extended their forms by having multiple pockets within as well as foldable straps to convert them into shoulder bags. Another versatile accessory is the desi potli bags. Potlis are softer versions of clutches and many prefer coordinating their outfits with potlis made from the same material.
Statement neckwear
Colourful chokers with semi-precious stones, silver or gold, are fetching to the eye and versatile enough to pair with ethnic clothing and sarees. Revisit the charms of Indian traditional ‘karigari’ (craft) using techniques like enamelling, engraving, filigree, stone working and relief work with a statement neckwear this season
Maang teekas and nose rings
A uniquely Indian fashion accessory, this forehead ornament is as festive as it gets. From heavy stone-studded to narrow glittery maang teekas, this accessory can be paired with any ethnic ensemble.
The same goes with nose rings as well. From beaded ones to gold chains, nose rings can accentuate one’s features and facial shape.
Glamour waist
A kamarband has always been part of a traditional saree drape, be it the nine-yards drape or any other one. Gold and gold-plated waist bands accentuate not only the saree but also the form. The versatility of this ornament is such that it can be worn over crop tops and flowy trousers or over any other ethnic ensemble.
You can use extra material from the saree to make a matching belt. It’s an easy thing to do as the material is carefully stitched over a stiff fabric like buckram.
Hair style
Ornaments for the hair can instantly give a festive look. Glittery combs, decorative hairpins, and colourful tassels for the end of a decorative plait – all of these are great options for accessorizing an ethnic dress or saree. But if all of these seem like effort, then flowers are truly the easiest and grandest accessory for the hair.
Bangles, earrings and rings
Shop in advance for a selection of bangles and earrings so that it becomes easier to accessorize your attire of the day. The options are so many, from glass, silver and gold to shells, beads and wood bangles.
Usually, if the earrings are elaborate affairs, the neckwear is avoided and the concentration is on the bangles to keep up with the earrings. Rings add to the bling factor of the ensemble so make sure there are several sparkly ones on your fingers or else, make do with one over-the-top big ring.
Not a cloak but a dupatta
Indian weaves are gorgeous, especially the elaborate handloom sarees. A grand yet affordable option is to get a dupatta that’s intricate and detailed. Pair this with a monotone kurta set to make a statement that’s stylish and looks like a million bucks!