Glitter right into the festive season

Glamorous and efficient, a clutch is that added sparkle for your outfit. Luminous clutches are trending for their sculptural allure. These metallic creations can hold essentials including phones and keys. Some clutches have extended their forms by having multiple pockets within as well as foldable straps to convert them into shoulder bags. Another versatile accessory is the desi potli bags. Potlis are softer versions of clutches and many prefer coordinating their outfits with potlis made from the same material.