Hathras stampede: What is a 'satsang'?

Uttar Pradesh's Hathras witnessed tragedy at a 'satsang' where a stampede left over 100 dead - most of them being elderly, women, and children.
The incident took place at a religious event organised by one Bhole Baba who has been absconding since. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who had passed, while also announcing Rs 50,000 for all injured.
What is a 'satsang'?
'Satsang' is a Sanskrit term which is derived from two words 'sat' which means 'true' and 'sangha' which means 'community, association, or company', as per Yogapedia.
Overall, the idea of a 'satsang' can be read as 'associating with good people' or 'being in the company of truth'. It refers to the act of getting together with like-minded, uplifting people, especially with those on a spiritual path.
Indian guru Ravi Shankar explains that in 'satsang' "both left and right hemispheres of the brain get balanced". "The wandering mind comes back to the present moment and experiences a deeper dimension to life," he added.
In a 'satsang' usually one can listen to bhajans (devotional songs) or participate and sing. The basic idea, the guru explains, is to help centre the mind and the chants in the 'satsang' purportedly transport an attendee beyond music to a silent corner of one's inner self.
Ravi Shankar further posits that 'doing more satsang' is a way to reduce misery, adding "If you have any worries, you have to leave it here; that’s the rule of Satsang."
Meanwhile, in Hathras, an FIR has been filed against the organisers after the state's chief secretary placed the blame on them while noting that overcrowding had been one of the reasons behind the stampede. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will likely visit Hathras today.
Published 03 July 2024, 05:41 IST