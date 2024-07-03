Hathras stampede: What is a 'satsang'?

What is a 'satsang'?

'Satsang' is a Sanskrit term which is derived from two words 'sat' which means 'true' and 'sangha' which means 'community, association, or company', as per Yogapedia.

Overall, the idea of a 'satsang' can be read as 'associating with good people' or 'being in the company of truth'. It refers to the act of getting together with like-minded, uplifting people, especially with those on a spiritual path.

Indian guru Ravi Shankar explains that in 'satsang' "both left and right hemispheres of the brain get balanced". "The wandering mind comes back to the present moment and experiences a deeper dimension to life," he added.

In a 'satsang' usually one can listen to bhajans (devotional songs) or participate and sing. The basic idea, the guru explains, is to help centre the mind and the chants in the 'satsang' purportedly transport an attendee beyond music to a silent corner of one's inner self.

Ravi Shankar further posits that 'doing more satsang' is a way to reduce misery, adding "If you have any worries, you have to leave it here; that’s the rule of Satsang."