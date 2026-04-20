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Heatwave in focus: More Indians prefer local technicians over brands for AC service

Only about one in four Indians called a brand in the last 36 months to get service for their air conditioners, a survey has found out.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsheatwaveAir Conditioner

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