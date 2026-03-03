<p>What one wants on Holi? Not a lot. Just some scrumptious food, party music and lots of colors.</p><p>But this colorful affair often takes a wrong turn when one is left with black and blue faces and red hair. Not to mention, the rashes, dry skin and itching that follows. </p><p>While its not hard to find organic colors, it is not plausible to make sure that everyone around you is using them.</p>.Holi 2026: Must-have special songs to celebrate the festival of colours.<p>To solve your woes, experts share some golden mantras that will protect your skin and hair this festival without letting you lose on the fun and frolic.</p><p>"The best way to protect your skin is to put coconut oil before you step out to play with colors. Coconut oil helps in building a barrier on the skin and keeps it moisturised. It can also be used on hair," said Dr Neeharika Goyal, Director- Dermatology at Svastam Wellness.</p><p>Another thing to keep in mind is to wash off the color as soon as possible and apply a thick layer of a good moisturizer afterwards. "One can use petroleum jelly or any drugstore moisturizer. This layer will help control dry, flaky skin and alleviate itching," added Goyal.</p>.Holi 2026: Must-have special songs to celebrate the festival of colours.<p>If one still ends up getting rashes, it is wise to see a dermatologist who can prescribe medications and ointments according to the severity of the condition.</p><p>Dr Rashmi Sriram, Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru says the most common skin problem, is acute contact dermatitis.</p><p>"Acute contact dermatitis usually happens when the skin reacts to the chemicals present in artificial colors. It can occur as inflamed red rashes or simply as an episode of intense itching in an inflamed area. It can also cause blisters in severe cases," Sriram explains. </p><p>"The treatment usually involves applying calming solutions to relieve itching and pain. If the condition is severe, steroids may be an option."</p><p>While using gulaal and organic colors is the best way to prevent acute contact dermatitis, simple measures like being mindful of avoiding colors on sensitive areas like eyes and face can also help.</p>.<p>As for the hair, one can always oil and tie them up in a lose bun. Then, cover it with a head covering to avoid getting funky colored hair and, of course, dryness.</p><p>Lastly, Sriram suggests to avoid too much sun exposure if you are already suffering from sensitive skin after the festival.</p><p>"If you have developed any allergy or rashes, it is better to avoid going out in the sun. If need be, apply ample amount of sunscreen, follow the two-finger rule, on your face and neck. Make sure to avoid using makeup or any active chemicals for a week or until the rashes settle," Sriram concludes.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of a qualified medical practitioner with any questions about a medical condition).</em></p>