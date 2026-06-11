Homemakers are 'nation builders', says Supreme Court: Scientists say there's another invisible work they secretly do

<p>In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court recognised homemakers as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/homemakers-are-nation-builders-supreme-court-says-loss-of-wifes-domestic-care-should-be-monetised-at-rs-30000-4035362#google_vignette">‘nation builders’ </a>and have directed a compensation of at least rupees 30,000 every month in the event of their accidental death. </p><p>It also noted that women’s unpaid care work can contribute up to 15 to 17 percent of the country’s GDP. </p><p>However, there is a growing body of <a href="https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00737-024-01490-w">research</a> which suggests there is an invisible dimension of unpaid work which is yet to be studied. </p><p>Also, this hidden work is not limited to homemakers alone but also to women working in organised sectors.</p><p>Sitting across the office desk, amidst tossing and turning pages, one is reminded of replacing the dish soap stinking near the wash basin or to plan how to drop off one's kid to an activity class. Unlike physically sweeping a floor or making a presentation at office, this invisible mental work happens far away from the sight of others. </p><p>This non tangible task makes use of cognitive resources and is called mental load.</p><p>To run a household, one has to remember, anticipate, organise and plan activities that could keep a family going.</p><p>Scientists are finding the share of this <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12893982/">‘thinking work’ </a>disproportionately falls over women in any heterosexual relationship.</p><p>A study listed as <em><a href="https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/23780231251384527">Taking a load off? Not for Mothers: Gender, Cognitive Labour and the Limits of Time and Money </a></em>published in the <em>Sage Journals </em>have introduced the concept of ‘gendered cognitive stickiness’ where they found that these hidden cognitive tasks invariably stick to a woman’s head. </p><p>This has led to the discovery of a new dimension of work which is not created by situations but internally inside a person’s mind.</p><p>The <a href="https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00737-024-01490-w">research</a> has also noted that though unpaid household work has been studied as a driver of gender inequality, this new dimension of intrinsic work is not empirically investigated.</p>.Homemakers are nation builders: Supreme Court says loss of wife's domestic care should be monetised at Rs 30,000.<p><strong>What is mental load?</strong></p><p>Mental load can be understood as cognitive labour which closely overlaps with emotional load but they can be different at times.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://health.clevelandclinic.org/mental-load">Cleveland Clinic</a>, </em>it is the burden of the running to-do lists in one’s mind of all the tasks that have to be done to sustain a functional household.</p><p>A study titled <em><a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13668803.2021.2002813">The mental load: building a deeper theoretical understanding of how cognitive and emotional labor overload women and mothers</a>, </em>there are three prominent features to mental load:</p><ol><li><p>It is invisible and enacted within the boundaries of the mind.</p></li><li><p>It has no limitations and can easily sweep into work and leisure time.</p></li><li><p>It is never complete and keeps occurring in a never-ending cycle.</p></li></ol><p>An unaddressed mental load has been associated with emotional exhaustion, sleep disturbances, work-family conflict and lower job satisfaction for people, particularly women who bear the greatest burden of this silent work.</p><p>The study published in the <em><a href="https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00737-024-01490-w">Archives of Women’s Mental Health</a> </em>asked 322 young mothers about who performed about 30 common household tasks in their respective homes.</p><p>The tasks were divided into broad categories – physical and cognitive. Some of the tasks included medical needs of children, tidying the house, packing lunches, helping with homework, laundry, weekday dinner, transportation, household supplies, groceries, deciding morning and evening routine for kids, dishes, bills and garbage.</p><p>The study found that 73 percent of all cognitive household load was invariably handled by mothers as opposed to their male partners.</p><p>As per the <em>International Labour Organization 2018</em>, women already perform 76 percent of unpaid care work which is three times more than men.</p><p>Multiple studies have found division of labour to be one of the crucial drivers of gender inequality in the world.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/relationships/mental-load#role-of-gender">Healthline</a></em>, same gender couples are more likely to share household responsibilities more equally as compared to heterosexual relationships.</p><p>Evidence also shows that women are 1.6 times more likely to handle dual digital communication at work and at home. This could include making decisions about work and home all at the same time, increasing their likelihood to suffer decision fatigue and burnout. Some experts are slowly discovering a digital aspect to this hidden labour where women are likely to be more active on messaging apps, navigating decisions and delegating roles across work and home.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20260318-eight-types-of-mental-load-that-leave-women-drained">BBC</a>, </em>a man’s boundary is more likely to be protected if they are working from home as opposed to their female partner. On the other hand, women working from home are more likely to be made occupied with household chores during their hours of work, negatively affecting their work performance and long term career and wage trajectory.</p>