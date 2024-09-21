How to choose the right TV unit

Getting the right TV unit for your entertainment or living room can be difficult. With multiple styles available in the market, here are some factors to consider when selecting the perfect stand.
Measure up
It is important to factor in your television set’s exact size, including its frame, supporting parts, and speakers. Gunjan A, a Mumbai-based interior consultant says, “Just knowing the total screen (diagonal) size of your TV screen isn’t enough. For instance, a 55-inch flatscreen will usually be 48 inches wide and 27 inches in height. Use a measuring tape to measure from the left edge to the right. Also, measure the height of the stand it comes along with.”
To ensure stability, the TV unit must be at least 3 inches wider than the TV on each side. Remember that an oversized stand will jeopardise the room’s harmony, and a small stand will tip over easily.
It is important to ensure that the TV unit offers a comfortable view. “The average eye level is usually about 40 to 45 inches from the floor, when seated. The television must be placed in a manner where its centre is in line with your eye level from the seating area. This can also vary depending on your sofa’s height,” says Gunjan.
Right type
For a bedroom, a narrow corner unit will help maximise space. An expansive entertainment centre works best for leisure or living rooms.
TV stands come in classic and modern styles. Stands with four tapered legs and sliding doors offer extra storage. “If you like contemporary minimalism, choose stands in neutral colours like white, beige, grey, or light brown,” advises Manoj Velayudhan, a Kochi-based interior designer.
For modern and retro lovers, select a stand with an oval bottom (with shelves), or with geometric art. Warm-toned wood will complement these styles.
Floating stands help save space, and come with built-in cable management tabs that will hide the wires, he adds. Although considered an old style TV armoires with doors will help hide a television set when not in use.
Storage needs
How do you decide if you want a TV stand with or without drawers? “You need to evaluate the number of devices and accessories you want in the room — gaming consoles, streaming devices, sound systems, and remotes. While open shelving allows easy access to items and works best with decor pieces, closed cabinets help hide clutter and keep electronic devices dust-free,” details Velayudhan. Closed stands have a cleaner look, and are perfect for rooms with too many small accessories like remote controls, cables, and DVDs. Extra storage for storing books, journals, and even toys demands an entertainment centre with a lot of cabinets. “These suit large rooms and home theatres,” he adds.
Choose materials
Selecting the right material is essential to ensure durability and also match one’s home decor. “For a modern look, choose a stand with reinforced glass that has a tempered or laminated feel. Glass stands render an elegant touch to your room. Metal stands, made using steel or aluminium, can render a minimalist look,” notes Velayudhan.
Wooden stands are made using teakwood, Indian rosewood, mango wood, or even reclaimed wood. “These are classic and sturdy options. Nowadays, bamboo is also a popular choice.”