How to choose the right TV unit

How do you decide if you want a TV stand with or without drawers? “You need to evaluate the number of devices and accessories you want in the room — gaming consoles, streaming devices, sound systems, and remotes. While open shelving allows easy access to items and works best with decor pieces, closed cabinets help hide clutter and keep electronic devices dust-free,” details Velayudhan. Closed stands have a cleaner look, and are perfect for rooms with too many small accessories like remote controls, cables, and DVDs. Extra storage for storing books, journals, and even toys demands an entertainment centre with a lot of cabinets. “These suit large rooms and home theatres,” he adds.