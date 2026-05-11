<p>For many Indians, cricket was once a neighbourhood affair. Long before stadium-style pub screenings and themed cocktails became part of the sports match experiences, people crowded around a single television set, most often at the roadside electronics store or inside the only house in the locality that owned it. While some sipped coke to enjoy the game and the aunty next door prepared mouthwatering biryani for everyone, the entire area cheered over sixes and cried together over wickets. </p><p>Today, that community viewing culture has evolved into packed restobars and pubs, where friends and families come together over beers, curated Indian Premier League (IPL) menus and hours of match-night conversations.</p><p>Across India, pubs are turning match screenings into full-fledged social experiences, letting fans enjoy every good hit with a shot glass. </p><p>At one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s popular bars — Chin Lung — matches transform the space into a high-energy, stadium-like environment — louder, more interactive, and fuelled by collective cricket fandom. “Every six or wicket sparks instant cheers, applause, and even spontaneous interactions like strangers high-fiving each other," says founder and restaurateur Prajwal Lokesh.</p>.Bengaluru: IPL final will not be played at the Chinnaswamy stadium.<p>Sector 144 echoes with the chants of “RCB! RCB!” often across the dining space, with the crowd turning “into a sea of red and gold”. According to general manager Sampath, "It feels electric, not just busy. The energy on match nights is completely different from regular bar scenes.”</p><p>In many ways, the screenings recreate the old culture of collective viewing — only with cocktails and curated menus replacing plastic chairs and CRT TVs. “When the toss is done and the game begins, it stops being about individual tables, the evening becomes a shared experience among sports enthusiasts,” says Kanishk Tuteja, the owner of Nukkad, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>. </p><p>Much like how popcorn and movies go together, spots offering screenings today are not just about the game alone. These spots are pairing the experience with special menus, letting customers sip cocktails, enjoy food platters and try quick bites through every nail-biting over. </p><p>Gladia’s ‘Matchday madness menu’ has cocktails like<strong> </strong>Royal Highball (an elegant mix of gin, clarified mango, cucumber, and blue pea tea) and Knight Sip (a tropical blend of mango, pandan, vodka, and coconut rum) among other themed drinks: Titan Tonic, Dilli Highball, Deccan Sunrise, Nawabi Nectar, and Punjab Power Play. It also draws the attention of shot lovers to order '7 for a Reason' (seven shots for the price of five) and 'Hitman’s Six' (nine shots for the price of six). </p><p>Well, it’s not all about alcohol. SOCIAL’s #DoosraStadium menu has also been attracting crowds to explore their special dishes during the IPL season, including Lucknow Bharwan Galwati, Punjab Sixer Chole Bhature, Gujarat Farsan Platter, Mumbai Vada Platter, Rajasthan Ballistic Bhajiyas, Kolkata Filet-O-Fish Burger and Hyderabad’s OG Haleem Biryani.</p><p>And then, another spot in Bengaluru, Tropika Brewing Co invites cricket lovers to witness the live matches while relishing Spinny Spring Roll, Super Over Fried Chicken, Googly Ghee Roast Lamb, Hatrick Habanero Prawns, and even something for sweet celebrations like Dot Ball Doughnuts. </p><p>“We come for the match, but stay for the ambience, food, drinks, and the shared fun," says 23-year-old Navya as she cheers for Mumbai Indians at a bar in the coastal city. </p><p>“Beer, pakodas and good old friends to whistle during sixes and debate over missed catches while sitting in front of a giant screen at a pub — that’s what match nights are about now,” adds 57-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>resident Pavan Kumar. </p><p>Sampath of Sector 144 mentions that around 95 per cent of guests come to vibe together and relive that old school community match viewing feeling. </p><p>“The giant LED screen remains the centrepiece, with food, drinks, and social atmosphere complementing the match viewing experience,” adds Pangeo’s general manager Asish. </p><p>Ensuring they do not miss out on the action, many fans book their match evenings a few days or even a week prior, with pubs and restobars seeing reservations depending on the intensity of the fixture. Many guests also arrive early to catch the toss and soak in the pre-match atmosphere, says Asish. </p><p>“For high-voltage matches, especially RCB games or playoffs, bookings typically begin two-three days in advance, sometimes even earlier. Prime seating gets reserved quickly, and we also see a surge in last-minute walk-ins closer to match time,” explains Prajwal. </p><p>Sampath points out that walk-ins on RCB match nights are “almost impossible”, with several regulars maintaining standing reservations through the sports season. </p><p>But one thing is clear. Live screenings bring business to these spots. </p><p>The hotel managers collectively believe that IPL screenings have become a key driver of footfall during the season, especially on weekdays, thus positively impacting business. </p><p>The screenings today draw crowds across age groups — from college students (in the legal drinking age) and corporate workers to families and older cricket club members reliving the charm of community match nights in a cosier setting.</p><p>With the IPL final scheduled for May 31 and the upcoming FIFA World Cup set to begin on June 11, big screens across pubs and restobars are expected to quickly shift from cricket rivalries to football fervour. Because even as the sport changes, the ritual remains the same — people gathering together to celebrate every win, cheer every goal and share the heartbreak of every near miss.</p>