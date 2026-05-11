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IPL 2026 | Screens, sixes and sips: How live screenings are setting the vibe for cricket lovers

Community viewing culture has evolved into packed restobars and pubs, where friends and families come together over beers, curated IPL menus and hours of match-night conversations.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:54 IST
lifestyleBengaluruCricketTrendingcricket matchfootball matchpubs and barsIPL match

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