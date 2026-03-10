Is pigeon dropping killing you? Doctors warn about silent symptoms of lung fibrosis
Pigeon droppings are known to be associated with certain lung conditions, especially a type of allergic lung disease called hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which can, over time, lead to lung fibrosis, if exposure continues for longer periods.
Representative image of a person installing pigeon net in a balcony
Credit: iStock
The most obvious way to prevent lung diseases, especially fibrosis, is to limit exposure to pigeon droppings. People should avoid encouraging pigeons to gather around residential areas, balconies, or buildings. Installing pigeon nets in balconies and open spaces can help prevent birds from nesting. When cleaning the pigeon droppings, always ensure that you have a protective mask with you.