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Is your phone listening to your private conversations? Two in three Indians complain their phone is 'eavesdropping' on them

As per a report, Google has agreed to pay 68 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it was secretly listening to people’s private conversations or chats on their phones.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 11:05 IST
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