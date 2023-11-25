It’s all in the mind

Marina is one of the few people who came together for a workshop which reinforced the power of a healthy mindset. Karthik K, another participant of the workshop, is an aspiring drummer who has not been practising for some time.

“During the pandemic, I had a lot of time to practice but I never did because I felt I was not good enough,” he said. After the workshop, he realized that his mindset had stopped him from practising.

“Earlier, whenever I practised, I was aiming for perfection and would not accept anything else. That stopped me from playing the drums completely. Now, my mindset has had a transformation which is, if I am perfect then what is the need to practice. It is not necessary to be perfect during practice. I just need to get better, that’s the aim of practising.”