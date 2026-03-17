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It's a no-brainer: How decluttering can help reduce stress and anxiety

There's a strong connection between cleanliness and mental health. Decluttering and organising your space can help reduce stress and anxiety and boosts one's mood.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:49 IST
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Representative image

Representative image

Credit: iStock

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Published 17 March 2026, 11:49 IST
stressanxietydeclutteringdeclutterstress & anxiety

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