<p>At a time when the world is crippling with war, one is bound to feel depressed and anxious. To add to the stress, the LPG crisis is gripping the city. If that was not enough, open your phone and you will read a hundred news that are sure to take a toll on your mental health. </p><p>So, what can one do to take a quick escape and keep anxiety and stress at bay, at least for a while? Decluttering might be the answer.</p><p>A study by the <a href="https://extension.usu.edu/mentalhealth/articles/the-mental-benefits-of-decluttering" rel="nofollow">University of Connecticut</a> found that by removing or controlling clutter, we can directly reduce the stress that stems from the mess which can help us to feel happier, less anxious, and more confident in ourselves.</p><p>A clean and organised work space and home not only help increase productivity but it also help instil a positive mindset.</p>.<p>When someone is having difficult days at work or in personal life, they find it difficult to keep their spaces clutter-free and organised. Just like their emotions, things start to pile up in their spaces.</p><p>It becomes difficult for them to take control of things and that is what reflects in the clutter around them.</p><p>In such cases, experts say decluttering can prove to be beneficial.</p><p>Here's how decluttering helps:</p><p><strong>Boosts mood</strong></p><p>Decluttering helps improve mood as when one starts to organise things, their mind wanders, which gives room to creativity. And while our body stays active in doing the little chores, our mind slows down a bit which help regulate our mood. Also, the feeling of accomplishment once the job is done helps improve our mood.</p><p><strong>Makes us feel in control</strong></p><p>Anxiety and stress usually happen when one starts to feel less in control of their surrounding. And decluttering helps exactly in this. When one starts to clean up their space, they start feeling more in control. The little steps that we take to organise things gives us the power to take smaller tips for a bigger outcome. The feeling is rewarding.</p>.Decluttering is now a job.<p><strong>Sharpen focus</strong></p><p>While decluttering, our mind often sets a target. Our mind becomes more focused towards completing that task which help reduce anxiety. People with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, often, find their escape in organising and cleaning up their spaces for this reason.</p><p><strong>Finding lost treasures</strong></p><p>Last but not the least, when you declutter, you often end up finding long lost treasures. An old photo, a lost charm or a forgotten gift by a friend, the feeling of finding your lost or forgotten items boost your mood and give you a little walk down the memory lane.</p>.<p>However, a lot of people find difficulty in decluttering. While the process may seem tedious, a few steps can help you get into it. And once in, there's no looking back for many.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Start small</strong> </p><p>If you get confused where to start decluttering from, pick a spot. It can be your bedside table, drawer or even a small corner. Pick a spot that looks less complicated and won't take much of your time. Once you are into the process of decluttering, your mind will automatically get the hold of it.</p></li><li><p><strong>Take a short break</strong></p><p>Stealing a short coffee break while decluttering won't do any harm. If you are not able to do the cleaning for long hours, take a couple of breaks so that you can start afresh.</p></li><li><p><strong>Ask for help</strong></p><p>Decluttering might become boring for some, so don't give it a second thought when it comes to asking for help. Ask your family or friends to join in and you can continue your decluttering session, along with some piping hot "tea".</p></li></ul>