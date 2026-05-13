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'It's not you, it's your politics': How political beliefs are breaking bonds

Earlier political differences were categorised as opinions. Today, people no longer argue about different beliefs or policies. They consider it much more personal.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:54 IST
politicsmental healthPsychologyRelationships

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