<p>“It is not the politics that hurt me. It is what politics makes me think about that person,” a client once said to Dr Munia during a session. The line stayed with her. It aptly depicts that political conflicts are far more personal today than ever before. </p><p>Dr Munia Bhattacharya, clinical psychologist, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, says that earlier political differences were categorised as opinions. Today, people no longer argue about different beliefs or policies. They consider it much more personal. In many cases, different political opinions are considered a moral betrayal. The pain is not, “You think differently”, but “I thought we shared the same understanding of right and wrong,” Dr Bhattacharya adds. </p><p><strong>When political opinions become your whole personality </strong></p><p>There is a concept in psychology called the <a href="https://www.simplypsychology.org/social-identity-theory.html">social identity theory</a>. Its basic idea is that people derive their self-worth from the social groups they belong to. Sometimes they become so deeply attached to the values and behavioural patterns of the groups that they feel threatened when communicating with those who do not belong to the same social group. </p><p>For many individuals, politics has become what researchers call a “mega identity,” Pritika Bernice Gonsalves, a Mumbai-based psychologist, says. It is not just who you vote for anymore. Today, when someone disagrees with your politics, it does not feel like a debate or discussion. It feels like a personal attack. </p><p>“People do not see different political preferences as choices. Some prefer one over another. Much like we do for our beverages, some love coffee, some don’t,” Gonsalves adds. Therefore, when someone pushes back on a particular political belief you disagree with, your brain does not register it as an “interesting” perspective. Instead, it says, “This person is saying I am a bad person”. </p><p>The increasing social media use made it much worse. “Platforms reward outrage and moral signalling, so over time, people learned to frame every political position as proof of virtue or proof of wickedness,” according to Gonsalves. </p>.Blind sight: What multicultural couples reveal about love.<p><strong>Polarisation in politics</strong></p><p>Differences in political opinions are not a new phenomenon. It was always there. The only difference is that it no longer ends by agreeing to disagree on a certain topic. That is the real shift most psychologists point to. “Earlier, political differences often stayed limited to opinions. Now, politics has become tied to identity, morality, lifestyle, and even perceptions of intelligence or goodness,” Aditi Kumar, psychologist, Artemis Hospital, Delhi, says. </p><p>The worsening factor is thus felt because people are no longer reacting just to issues, Kumar adds, but also emotionally reacting to what the other side represents: a sense of distrust, fear, and frustration. The contradicting side is often viewed as morally wrong, threatening, ignorant and even dangerous.</p>.<p><strong>Political disagreement or values incompatability, what is the difference?</strong></p><p>A political disagreement usually stays manageable when two people still believe the other person is fundamentally good, compassionate, and capable of respect. For example, two friends may disagree on economic policy or government decisions but still share the same deeper values.</p><p>The real marker is often not the disagreement itself, but whether both people can still hold empathy and humanity for each other through it, Kumar says. The divide becomes harder to bridge once contempt, dehumanisation, or moral invalidation enters the relationship. This makes either person feel undervalued, and threatened. </p><p>In simple terms, experts feel, differences in opinion can co-exist with love and respect. However, differences in deeper values are harder to co-exist. </p><p><strong>What happens in your brain during a political argument?</strong></p><p>Your brain does not treat a political argument like a debate. It considers it a threat. In such a situation, the amygdala, the part of the brain that controls threat detection, gets highly activated, Gonsalves explains. Meanwhile, the prefrontal cortex, the part responsible for calm, rational thinking, gets suppressed. This is why we sometimes feel like we cannot think straight during or after a political argument. </p><p>Researcher Dan Kahan studied something he called <a href="https://informalscience.org/identity/dan-kahan/">identity-protective cognition</a>, and the finding is a little unsettling. When information threatens our group identity, our brain does not evaluate it objectively. It goes looking for reasons to reject it. And the most concerning part is smarter people can construct more elaborate justifications for dismissing what they do not want to believe.</p>.<p><strong>What actually keeps relationships together across political lines</strong></p><p>"People who maintain cross-political relationships tend to have high cognitive complexity. They can hold two contradictory ideas at the same time without feeling like their whole worldview is collapsing," Gonsalves explains. </p><p>Moreover, if you have a secure relationship with your own identity, disagreement does not feel like abandonment. You can sit in the discomfort of an unresolved conversation without needing to dominate or disappear. People with more anxious or avoidant attachment find political conflict much harder to navigate because it triggers something much older and deeper than politics.</p><p>The relationships that survive also tend to have what researchers call superordinate goals. A shared love of family. A long history together. A creative project. A spiritual practice. Something that sits above the political divide and reminds both people why they chose each other in the first place.</p><p>Relationships that make it are the ones where, people consciously or not, decide that the relationship matters more than being right. They choose to see the entirety of the other person, even when their political opinions show stark differences. </p>