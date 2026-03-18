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Jolted back to life? Doctors debunk the mystery behind the viral case

Doctors break the mystery behind the interesting case of UP's brain-dead woman who was apparently jolted back to life by a pothole while being taken home in an ambulance for her last rites and explain what is brain death and how it is caused.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:58 IST
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Representative image

Representative image

Credit: iStock

Representative image

Representative image

Credit: iStock

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Concise summary of key highlights

Jolted back to life? Doctors tell you the truth behind the viral case

In one line
Doctors debunk viral cases of 'revived' brain-dead patients, explaining misdiagnosis and brain death realities.
Key points
Pothole jolt myth
A pothole cannot revive a brain-dead person; weak pulse or misdiagnosis likely caused the apparent revival.
Brain death definition
Brain death is irreversible. It happens when all brain functions, including brainstem activity, cease permanently.
Misdiagnosis rarity
False death declarations occur in less than 1% of hospital cases due to modern monitoring and protocols.
Diagnosis accuracy
Multiple tests (ECG, pupil reactions, apnea tests) confirm brain death before legal declaration.
Key statistics
Less than 1%
Probability of false death diagnosis
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:58 IST
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