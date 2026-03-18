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Doctors debunk viral cases of 'revived' brain-dead patients, explaining misdiagnosis and brain death realities.
Key points
• Pothole jolt myth
A pothole cannot revive a brain-dead person; weak pulse or misdiagnosis likely caused the apparent revival.
• Brain death definition
Brain death is irreversible. It happens when all brain functions, including brainstem activity, cease permanently.
• Misdiagnosis rarity
False death declarations occur in less than 1% of hospital cases due to modern monitoring and protocols.
• Diagnosis accuracy
Multiple tests (ECG, pupil reactions, apnea tests) confirm brain death before legal declaration.
Key statistics
Less than 1%
Probability of false death diagnosis
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 March 2026, 10:58 IST