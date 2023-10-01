Kaffir lime: A vivacious rockstar!

Renowned for its flavour-enhancing qualities, kaffir lime is more than just a tasty addition to dishes. Packed with essential nutrients, this tropical fruit offers a rich source of vitamins, notably vitamin C, minerals, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. The fruit, especially its peel, is also rich in antioxidants, including

limonene and citronellal compounds. Ubiquitous to Thai Green curry, kaffir lime leaves not only add a distinct flavour but also the right colour too. Chefs adore them as they possess an aromatic quality with citrusy undertones along with a delicate nutty essence rendering a distinctive and unparalleled taste in various culinary creations. Here are some health benefits of kaffir lime: