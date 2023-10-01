Kaffir lime: A vivacious rockstar!

Toss it in your salad, have it in a delightful drink, add it in your chilli sauce for that extra punch, or as a star ingredient in an exotic main course, kaffir lime works wonders in any dish or drink it graces. A close cousin of Bengal’s famous Gondhoraj lebu, it has a distinct flavour, is sour, slightly edgy but outstandingly aromatic.
Renowned for its flavour-enhancing qualities, kaffir lime is more than just a tasty addition to dishes. Packed with essential nutrients, this tropical fruit offers a rich source of vitamins, notably vitamin C, minerals, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. The fruit, especially its peel, is also rich in antioxidants, including
limonene and citronellal compounds. Ubiquitous to Thai Green curry, kaffir lime leaves not only add a distinct flavour but also the right colour too. Chefs adore them as they possess an aromatic quality with citrusy undertones along with a delicate nutty essence rendering a distinctive and unparalleled taste in various culinary creations. Here are some health benefits of kaffir lime:
Reduces inflammation
The juice, leaves, or oil extract of this amazing fruit have an anti-inflammatory effect thereby immensely helping in treating arthritis, edema, migraine, headache and gout too.
Good for oral health
Rubbing fresh leaves on the gums helps to promote good oral health and eliminate harmful bacteria. No wonder, kaffir oil is used in toothpaste and mouthwash that promote oral and gum care.
Works as an insect repellent
The citronellal and limonene compounds in kaffir lime help in reducing the burning sensation caused by insect bites providing immediate relief.
Relieves anxiety
Believed to have been used in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda to calm the mind, it helps relax the mind and body. According to experts, for anxiety relief, simply inhale kaffir lime essential oil, massage it on your skin, add the oil to a bath or go for kaffir lime tea, it helps.
Promotes digestive health
Rich in fibre and citric acid, it helps to stimulate the digestive system and promote bowel regularity, relieving symptoms of indigestion, such as heartburn, bloating, and gas.
Promotes cardiovascular health
Kaffir lime is known to improve heart health in a number of ways. It is rich in the compound limonene which helps in reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels, as well as inflammation of the arteries.
Boosts immunity
As kaffir lime is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is one of the most well-known immune-boosting nutrients, it helps the body to produce white blood cells, which help in fighting infection. Kaffir lime also contains a high concentration of citronellal, a natural antiseptic compound.
Prevents cancer
Kaffir lime helps in preventing cancer by inhibiting the growth of cancerous cells due to its compound limonene.
In addition, kaffir lime contains other compounds like flavonoids and terpenes, which are said to have anti-cancer properties. From its delicious flavour to its amazing health properties, kaffir lime is worth incorporating into your diet. Additionally, it is a wonderful ingredient for quick home-based remedies for skin and haircare too.
Good inclusion to haircare
The rich composition of kaffir lime makes it an excellent choice for nourishing and rejuvenating your hair. You can create a simple DIY scalp treatment by mixing a few drops of kaffir lime oil with oils like coconut or jojoba oil and gently massage it onto your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off.
Kaffir lime can lend a lustrous shine to your locks. Prepare a hair mask by blending kaffir lime leaves into a paste and mixing it with yoghurt. Apply this mask to your hair, leave it on for 20 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly. The vitamins and antioxidants present in kaffir lime leaves will leave your hair feeling soft and nourished.
The vitamin C content of kaffir lime stimulates collagen production, which in turn promotes healthy hair growth. Create a hair rinse by boiling kaffir lime leaves in water and allowing it to cool. After shampooing, use this rinse as a final rinse to invigorate your scalp and encourage hair growth.
Kaffir lime for skin care
Loaded with vitamin C, kaffir lime can help brighten your skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots and blemishes.
Create a face mask by mixing kaffir lime juice with honey and applying it to your face. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off. Regular use can lead to a more radiant complexion.
The granular texture of dried kaffir lime peel can serve as a gentle exfoliant, helping remove dead skin cells and revealing fresh skin underneath. Crush dried kaffir lime peel into a fine powder and mix it with yoghurt or honey.
Gently massage this mixture onto your skin and then rinse for a natural exfoliation experience.
Kaffir lime possesses antibacterial properties that make it effective in controlling acne breakouts. Extract the juice from kaffir lime and dilute it with water.
Use a cotton ball to apply this mixture to your acne-prone areas. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing off.