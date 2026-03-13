<p>London: Sandwiched between social housing blocks and busy train tracks in south London is Britain's most urban riding school, where children from disadvantaged backgrounds learn to ride horses as part of a project aimed at improving their wellbeing.</p><p>About 160 children each week attend the Ebony Horse Club, a 30-year-old charity in the Brixton area of the capital which ranks amongst the most deprived in England and is a hotspot for knife crime.</p><p>Outside the stables, opened in 2011 by Queen Camilla, nine-year-old Matthew Sanchez shovelled horse dung into a wheelbarrow before his lesson.</p><p>Like many of the children who come for classes, he had never encountered a horse before. But riding teacher Rachel Scott-Hayward, 37, said the children grow in confidence over weeks, learning to ride, grooming the animals and mucking out the stables.</p><p>Nylah Murray Charles, aged nine, said she was nervous before trotting on a horse for the first time.</p><p>"I got scared a bit, but I was like maybe I should just give it a try... when I tried, it was actually great and I had fun," she said.</p><p>The club is an oasis of rural charm in Brixton, about three miles (5 km) from central London, where the smell of hay hangs in the air. Lessons are free - a contrast to similar stables in wealthier parts of the city, where a 30-minute class can cost around 50 pounds ($67).</p><p>Scott-Hayward said while horse riding was traditionally "a white, upper-class hobby", the charity made it accessible to local children, about 45% of whom identify as being from an ethnic minority.</p><p>The stables have become a home-from-home for Shanice Reid, 29, since she first learnt to ride with the project as a schoolgirl. She now teaches at the club, and said it offers "somewhere to escape" for those with difficult home or school lives.</p><p>Between 2010 and 2019, about a third of London's youth clubs closed due to cuts to public funding, shrinking services for young people just as the pandemic hit.</p><p>Scott-Hayward said that horse riding can also be an antidote to the anxiety that she increasingly sees in children who spend a lot of time on screens and social media.</p><p>"When you're on a horse, you can't really think about too much else," she said. </p>