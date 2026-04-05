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Loneliness epidemic: Silent killer that is spreading rapidly

Loneliness has become an epidemic. As per WHO loneliness is linked to an estimated 100 deaths every hour—more than 871000 deaths annually. Psychologist tells you ways to combat it.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 11:37 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

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Published 05 April 2026, 11:37 IST
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