<p>It's 7 pm on a Sunday. You are sitting on your couch, eating pizza and busy doom scrolling through social media. Your WhatsApp is awkwardly quiet - hundreds of saved contacts but no messages and no calls. And all you can think of is about the work that is waiting for you on your desk on Monday morning.</p><p>This is what loneliness can look like. </p><p>And while this is a reality for many, this is definitely not normal.</p><p>In 2023, loneliness was declared an epidemic in America by U.S. surgeon general. And loneliness is not just 'a bad feeling', there's much more to it.</p><p>World Health Organisation's data suggests that every one in six people suffer from loneliness worldwide.</p><p>Chronic loneliness can lead to several health problems including cognitive decline, increased anxiety, depression, and even high blood pressure.</p>.Loneliness is not the enemy.<p>What is even worrisome is the fact that loneliness significantly increases the risk of premature death, with studies showing a 26% to 29% higher mortality risk.</p><p>The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day</p><p>In the advisory published by<a href="https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-social-connection-advisory.pdf"> US Public Health Service</a> titled Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation, poor or insufficient social connection was found to be associated with 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.who.int/news/item/30-06-2025-social-connection-linked-to-improved-heath-and-reduced-risk-of-early-death">World Health Organisation (WHO) Commission on Social Connection</a> report has revealed that loneliness is linked to an estimated 100 deaths every hour—more than 871 000 deaths annually.</p><p>But what exactly is loneliness? In simple words, it is the social disconnection and feeling of "not belonging" anywhere.</p><p>"We are seeing more cases loneliness-induced anxiety and depression. In today's world where things are just a click away, meaningful relationships are getting lost. Add to it, time crunch, work pressure and the demanding targets that we set for ourselves. All of this is making us slither away from social connection and interactions, leading to loneliness," Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist, said.</p>.Bengaluru: How seniors can beat loneliness, stay active .<p>After all, there's a reason why humans are social animals.</p><p>One of the main reasons that can be attributed to the loneliness epidemic is the physical distance in relationships. </p><p>Mere physical touch provides comfort and a feeling of belonging. And, at a time when relationships, too, are going online, one is bound to feel the repercussions.</p><p>"Most people know what loneliness is. So, combating loneliness should be a joint effort. Remember, how our grandparents and great grandparents used to celebrate even the smallest events. Marriages were a month-long feast and festivals meant annual family get together. There was a reason behind that. This was their only entertainment and mode of socialisation since mobiles and TVs haven't disrupted their lives. And it did help them," Sharma opined.</p><p>Improving and maintaining social contact by reaching out to our loved ones, finding time to meet friends and family and staying in constant touch, Sharma said, are a few ways to help fight the epidemic.</p><p>"Apart from this, work-life balance and keeping in close contact with our immediate family also help," he concluded.</p><p>Not only this, but even short trips to public parks hold a lot of potential in fighting this epidemic, given that we reimagine our parks to the best of our needs today.</p>