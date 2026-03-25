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Late-night dinners disrupt metabolism, increase obesity risk, and harm digestive health, experts warn.
Key points
• Late dinners increase obesity risk
Eating late affects appetite-regulating hormones like leptin and ghrelin, leading to overeating and higher fat storage.
• Ideal dinner time
Experts recommend having dinner between 7-8 PM, with the latest acceptable time being before 9 PM for optimal health.
• Metabolic strain from late meals
Late dinners cause spikes in blood sugar and strain metabolism, especially if followed by immediate sleep.
• Digestive and sleep issues
Eating after 9 PM can lead to acidity, indigestion, bloating, and disrupted sleep cycles.
• Practical tips for healthy eating
Chew food properly, eat slowly, avoid skipping meals, drink water before eating, and avoid screens during meals.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 March 2026, 10:21 IST