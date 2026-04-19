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Homelifestyle

Motley Garden | Surprise guests and their idiosyncrasies

Every bottle of Neelibhringadi seems to owe something to it. It arrived in my garden for free, but they appear seasonally.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:34 IST
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