<p>The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a cognisance against a discreet extramarital app which has officially surpassed over four million users in the country.</p><p>In its notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the rights body has asked for an action report by April 23.</p><p>Posting on X, Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the NHRC said that the complaint was filed by Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation, a non-profit organisation working on protecting vulnerable people from exploitation.</p><p>He further said the complaint mentioned <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/relationships/this-secret-extramarital-dating-app-is-exploding-in-india-and-bengaluru-is-leading-the-charge-3954059">Gleeden</a></em> as a social networking app offering married men and women to engage in extramarital relationships, saying about 40 lakh Indians were already using the application.</p><p>In its concern, the non-profit organisation said the application purely functions on promoting adultery and sexual relationships outside marriage.</p><p>It could cause breakdown of marriages and can even lead to domestic abuse, increasing risk of suicide, the NHRC member reiterated the complaint.</p><p>Such applications are against the social-familial structure of the country and contradict the religious-cultural context, he added.</p><p>As per <em>Moneycontrol, </em>NHRC has urged the ministry to verify if this application usage is legally permissible within the legal framework of the country.</p><p>Also, such applications can increase the risk of people using false identities, exploiting women and children having access to the application, read the complaint.</p><p>The numbers obtained from the application-led survey suggests that about 18 percent users are from Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad (17 percent), Delhi (11 percent), Mumbai (9 percent) and Pune (7 percent).</p>