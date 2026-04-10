Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

NHRC flags discreet dating app; issues notice to MeitY, seeks action report

In its notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the rights body has asked for an action report by April 23.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 16:57 IST
Dating appsDating Appcheatingextramarital affairwomen and children

Follow us on :

Follow Us