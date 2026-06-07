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Homelifestyle

No diamond ring? Put a string on it.

The two rings usually sit in a fluted champagne glass on a bookshelf in their living room. On June 24, 2023, they were married in Big Indian, New York.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 23:30 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 23:30 IST
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