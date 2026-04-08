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Older women are choosing to be with younger men: Here's why

Reverse age-gap relationships have sparked curiosity among experts to know the psychosocial forces behind the changing dynamics.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:11 IST
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Women today are more financially independent and are more in touch with their emotional needs than they were 20 years ago.
Dr. Pavitra Shankar, a psychiatrist at the Aakash Healthcare (Dwarka)
Historically, relationships were based on individuals needing security from another. Now, many women want to experience personal growth, companionship, and adventure with their partners.
Dr. Pavitra Shankar, a psychiatrist at the Aakash Healthcare (Dwarka)
Younger men provide a sense of energy, openness, and curiosity that corresponds well with a woman's new expectations in a relationship.
Dr. Pavitra Shankar, a psychiatrist at the Aakash Healthcare (Dwarka)
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Published 08 April 2026, 13:11 IST
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