<p>Leonid Radvinsky, the man behind turning the adult entertainment platform OnlyFans into a billion dollar company, died of cancer at the age of 43 on Monday.</p><p>"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family have requested privacy at this difficult time," an OnlyFans spokesperson said to Reuters in a statement. </p><p>It is reported that Radvinsky was battling an aggressive form of cancer, however, his diagnosis has been kept private, since Radvinsky always maintained a low-profile.</p>.OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43.<p><strong>Who was Leonid Radvinsky?</strong></p><p>Radvinsky was a Ukrainian-born US citizen who bought Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics in 2002</p><p>He bought a majority stake in OnlyFans from its original British father-and-son founders Guy and Tim Stokely, who founded the website in 2016.</p><p>Radvinsky not only bought the company but changed the way how porn was perceived globally. After he became the director of OnlyFans, the audience for the platform surged to around 300 million users.</p><p>He was also the founder of the adult cam site, MyFreeCams and ran a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies.</p><p>Radvinsky was also a philanthropist and a major public supporter of a $23 million grant program for cancer research. He also actively donated for several philanthropic causes.</p>.<p><strong>What was Leonid Radvinsky's net worth?</strong></p><p>Reportedly, at the time of his death, Radvinsky's net worth was more than doubled to $4.7 billion by March 2026, according to Forbes. He first entered the Forbes billionaire<a href="https://www.livemint.com/infographic/mint-data-bites/how-does-india-rank-in-billionaire-counts-11773153735562.html"> </a>list in 2021.</p><p>As per reports, OnlyFans in 2024 reported more than 4.6 million creator accounts, some 377 million fans, and revenue of $1.4 billion. Radvinsky had paid himself about $1.8 billion in dividends from the platform since 2021.</p><p><strong>Leonid Radvinsky's family details</strong></p><p>Radvinsky was Jewish. He is survived by his wife, Katie Chudnovsky, whom he married in 2008, and their four children.</p><p>According to reports, Radvinsky mostly lived in Florida.</p>