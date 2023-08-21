Comedy Pet Photography 2023 Winners: Get ready for rib-tickling laughter

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards announced the winners of this year’s competition. Michel Zoghzoghi was awarded the 'Overall Competition Winner' for his fabulous image called ‘A Life Changing Experience’ of his two rescue kittens, Max and Alex. The annual photo competition, now in its fourth consecutive year, calls on all pet and animal lovers to submit hilarious visuals of their funny furry friends for a chance to win the prestigious title of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year. Scroll and check this year's winning images.