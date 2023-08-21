Home
Homelifestylepets

Comedy Pet Photography 2023 Winners: Get ready for rib-tickling laughter

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards announced the winners of this year’s competition. Michel Zoghzoghi was awarded the 'Overall Competition Winner' for his fabulous image called ‘A Life Changing Experience’ of his two rescue kittens, Max and Alex. The annual photo competition, now in its fourth consecutive year, calls on all pet and animal lovers to submit hilarious visuals of their funny furry friends for a chance to win the prestigious title of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year. Scroll and check this year's winning images.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 04:15 IST

Overall Winner & Winner, Cat Category: Michel Zoghzoghi with 'A life changing experience'.

Credit: Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets

Dog Category Winner: Chris Porsz with 'Barking'.

Credit: Chris Porsz/Comedy Pets

All Other Creatures Category Winner: Darya Zelentsova with 'The first outdoor walk'.

Credit: Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets

Pets Who Look Like Owners Category Winner: Klaus Peter Selzer with 'The-three-Greys'.

Credit: Klaus Peter Selzer/Comedy Pets

Junior Category Winner: Monyque Macedo Dos Santos with 'Is it a seal or a dog'.

Credit: Monyque Macedo Dos Santos/Comedy Pets

Highly Commended: Gill Woodcock with 'Keep your eye on the ball'.

Credit: Gill Woodcock/Comedy Pets

Highly Commended: Karl Goldhamer with 'Zorro reborn'.

Credit: Karl Goldhamer/Comedy Pets

Highly Commended: Kazutoshi Ono with 'Victory'.

Credit: Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets

Highly Commended: Kenichi Morinaga with 'Football free kick'.

Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

Highly Commended: Kenichi Morinaga with 'The Big Boss'.

Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

Highly Commended: Sophie Boynton with 'When digging a hole gets serious'.

Credit: Sophie Boynton/Comedy Pets

(Published 21 August 2023, 04:15 IST)
