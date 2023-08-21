Comedy Pet Photography 2023 Winners: Get ready for rib-tickling laughter

Overall Winner & Winner, Cat Category: Michel Zoghzoghi with 'A life changing experience'.
Credit: Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets
Dog Category Winner: Chris Porsz with 'Barking'.
Credit: Chris Porsz/Comedy Pets
All Other Creatures Category Winner: Darya Zelentsova with 'The first outdoor walk'.
Credit: Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets
Pets Who Look Like Owners Category Winner: Klaus Peter Selzer with 'The-three-Greys'.
Credit: Klaus Peter Selzer/Comedy Pets
Junior Category Winner: Monyque Macedo Dos Santos with 'Is it a seal or a dog'.
Credit: Monyque Macedo Dos Santos/Comedy Pets
Highly Commended: Gill Woodcock with 'Keep your eye on the ball'.
Credit: Gill Woodcock/Comedy Pets
Highly Commended: Karl Goldhamer with 'Zorro reborn'.
Credit: Karl Goldhamer/Comedy Pets
Highly Commended: Kazutoshi Ono with 'Victory'.
Credit: Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets
Highly Commended: Kenichi Morinaga with 'Football free kick'.
Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets
Highly Commended: Kenichi Morinaga with 'The Big Boss'.
Credit: Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets
Highly Commended: Sophie Boynton with 'When digging a hole gets serious'.
Credit: Sophie Boynton/Comedy Pets