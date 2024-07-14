Fur real, it is not just fluff!

Cats and dogs come in all shades of black, brown and white and many have patches of these hues. Pippi, for instance, has a healthy mix of black and brown in every hair of his fur, but two white tufts on his neck stand out, and then there is a black tip to his brown tail. Some dogs have impressive patterns—like a patch on an eye or brown eyebrows on a pitch-black coat. Thanks to selective breeding based on the coat, some have come to define a breed—like the spots of the Bengal cat (a hybrid between ​​Asian leopard cat and domestic cats) or the deep red coat of the Irish setter. And then some breeds such as poodles have hair rather than fur, and some have neither, like the sphynx cat. Oh, how can I not mention the double-layered coats of huskies and mastiffs that almost kill them in tropical summers?