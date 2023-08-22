Explained | Can dogs use language?

But whether dogs can learn words for more abstract concepts and whether the average house pet can communicate in a more complex way remain controversial questions. Chaser showed some hints of understanding syntax—she was able to distinguish “bring the sock to the ball” and “bring the ball to the sock,” Johnston says—but it’s not clear if most pets can manage that. University of California, San Diego, cognitive scientist Federico Rossano and his colleagues have launched a large study to try to answer these questions. Using data from button-pushing dogs, the team is studying how well the average pup seems to learn new words, whether there are differences in breeds and if other factors matter, such as when a dog starts training or if there are other animals in the house.