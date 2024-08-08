Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana unveils perfume for dogs for Rs 9,000

The Associated Press reports that the perfume costs 99 euros (or roughly Rs 9,000) for a 100 ml bottle and has been certified as being suitable for animal use.

"Through a compliance recognition to this protocol granted by Bureau Veritas Italia, participating companies demonstrate their sensitivity in creating products that ensure the safety and respect of the animal, in accordance with established standards," AP quoted a statement released during the launch of the perfume.

The company website further says, "This fragrance is housed in a sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw."

However, the AP article reports that not all veterinarians approve of the use of perfumes on dogs.

"Dogs recognize themselves by smells, they recognize a person by a smell," the AP report quoted Federico Coccia, a veterinarian in Rome, as saying.

"When the dog arrives, he sees you, wags his tail, but first smells you and then recognizes you because you are stored in one of his 'smell drawers.' Therefore, this world of smells should not be changed," he added.

Coccia further explained that using perfumes on dogs could prove to be problematic even for vets as it might hinder the diagnosis of diseases.

"The smell of breath, the smell of earwax are disguised by the perfume. So, it could be a problem even for us vets," AP quoted the vet.