Your pets remember more than you think!

Until recently, scientists believed our pets, at best, have associative memory — where they associate a response to a cue. Ivan Pavlov called it classic conditioning and showed it through dog and bell experiments. Perhaps Pippi’s reaction to my brother’s call was classic conditioning in action? But that does not explain what he did with my parents — one sniff and he immediately seemed to know who they were! As it turns out, studies in the last decade have shown that our feline and canine pets have episodic memory — they can remember the who-what-when-where of an experience. If you have ever met a pet with a traumatic past, it’s not hard then to understand why it takes them so much time to heal — the brain does a great job at storing and accessing episodic memories.